Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming, UEFA Champions League final: Where to watch, predicted playing XI

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the UCL final 2022 in Paris on May 29

The most successful club in the history of UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid will take on Liverpool, who've won this competition six times, in the summit clash to add the latest chapter to this historic rivalry.

Real Madrid have had to produce some valiant comebacks in the knockout stages as they ousted Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to reach the Champions League final.

On the other hand, Liverpool have had a much easier journey so far, but in Real Madrid, they face their toughest challenge in this edition of the Champions League.

The last time Real Madrid met Liverpool in a Champions League final they ran out 3-1 victors in 2018, but Liverpool are the only side to have defeated Real Madrid in the last Champions League final which they lost, dating back to 1981, which coincidentally came in Paris itself.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, here's everything you need to know:

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League final

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final being played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final will be played on May 29, 2022, at the Stade de France, in Paris.

What time does the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final begin?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday (Sunday night in India).

Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, TV channels in India. Fans can also tune into Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 for commentary in regional languages.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid predicted playing XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

