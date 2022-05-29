From PM Modi to Amit Shah - Politicians and celebrities likely to attend IPL 2022 final

The final of IPL 2022 is set to be a star-studded affair with some of the biggest politicians and celebs set to attend the summit clash.
The final of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to be a star-studded affair with some of the biggest politicians such as PM Narendra Modi himself to Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur likely to attend the summit clash.
Bollywood celebs such as Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, and Urvashi Rautela are set to add to the star quotient. Throughout the course of the 15th edition of IPL, many Bollywood biggies such as the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty etc have been spotted cheering from the stands.
That being said, here's a list of politicians and celebs who are likely to attend the IPL 2022 final:
1. PM Narendra Modi
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi could attend the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad as per reports. PM Modi is currently in Ahmedabad with his trusted deputy Amit Shah, as the two of them were slated to attend various events in Gujarat, and they could end up making an appearance in the summit clash between RR and GT as well.
2. Amit Shah
As per multiple reports, as many as 6000 cops have been deployed in the city of Ahmedabad to provide proper security for the arrival of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Various designation and agencies of the police department like Rapid Action Force, State Reserve Police, and others have been called upon.
3. Anurag Thakur
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur is also reported to be among the guests in attendance for the summit clash of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.
4. Ranveer Singh
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will highlight the closing ceremony of IPL 2022 with his performance. He was also present for one of Mumbai Indians' league stage match earlier in the season. Ranveer himself shared a few glimpses of his preparations for the performance in the closing ceremony
5. AR Rahman
Renowned Oscar-winning musician, composer and singer AR Rahman will also be one of the highlights of the closing ceremony of IPL 2022.
6. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan will also be present during the closing ceremony of IPL 2022, wherein the actor will launch the trailer of his upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir will also host the IPL 2022 final.
7. Neeti Mohan
Renowned Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan is also likely to perform in the closing ceremony of IPL 2022. She in fact shared a video on her Instagram handle, alongside AR Rahman as the duo prepared for their performances before the final.
(Image credits: Neeti Mohan, Instagram)
8. Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela is also going to add to the hotness quotient during the IPL 2022 closing ceremony, with her sizzling dance moves.