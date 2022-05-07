Ranveer Singh to Raveena Tandon: Celebrities spotted at IPL 2022

Let's have a look at some of these Bollywood celebrities who graced IPL 2022.
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is almost nearing its business end, but the cash-rich tournament has not yet got even a single team yet making it to the playoffs.
While the two new teams Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are right at the top of the points table, the star franchises Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have lost a bit of their edge following the dismal performances.
With the matches happening in the state of Maharashtra, with three happening across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai - the traditional home of Bollywood - many stars made an appearance at the matches this season.
Let's have a look at some of these Bollywood celebrities who graced IPL 2022.
1. Ranveer Singh
The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT), which took place at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, saw Bollywood sensation, Ranveer Singh, in the stands.
He was seen cheering for the city team with full power and dance.
#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #GTvMI @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/Ug9ZCZFxY2— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 6, 2022
(Photo: MI Twitter)
2. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan
Donning tank tops with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) logo on them, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were seen at the stadium gearing to cheer for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's co-owned team.
Before the game, the two ladies had taken to their Instagram stories and shared videos, where they had shared with fans that they will be at the stadium.
Suhana Khan & Ananya Pandey are on here to support KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/taRhw064N5— Nitish (@IamNitish98) April 1, 2022
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon
Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were seen in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jerseys as they were at the stadium to promote their new movie KGF 2.
Overwhelmed and grateful for the love #Adheera #KGFChapter2 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/2gK4WDVr7h— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 20, 2022
(Photo: Sanjay Dutt Twitter)
4. Athiya Shetty, father Suniel Shetty
When KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were squaring off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the skipper's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty, along with her father Suniel Shetty and their family members were seen at the stadium.
Athiya Shetty and her family is here to cheers for KL Rahul & team! #KLRahul #IPL #Cricket #LSGvRR #SunielShetty #athiyashetty #AyushBadoni #LucknowSuperGiants pic.twitter.com/9YpyaA38yN— KL RAHUL (@KLRlifeline) April 10, 2022
(Photo: Twitter)
5. Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, who was struggling for runs in this IPL looked good when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had taken on Gujarat Titans (GT).
The former RCB skipper had scored his first fifty of the season and his wife Anushka Sharma, who has been attending all the games for the RCB was also spotted in this match, cheering for her husband.
Anushka Sharma cheers when Virat Kohli Hits a six. @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma @RCBTweets @IPL #IPL2022 #Anushka pic.twitter.com/nkVuztaNM9— Vikki (Game Addictor) (@GameAddictor_) April 30, 2022
(Photo: IPL)
6. Preity Zinta
Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was also seen cheering for her team from the stadium. She shared her picture on Twitter and wrote, "Here’s me looking at you #Ting #stadiumseries #Ipl2022 #Saddapunjab #Pbks"
Here’s me looking at you #Ting #stadiumseries #Ipl2022 #Saddapunjab #Pbks pic.twitter.com/lpebbGP9Fa— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 5, 2022
(Photo: Preity G Zinta Twitter)