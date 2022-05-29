From Kaviya Maran, Isha Negi to Aarti Bedi - 'Mystery girls' of IPL 2022 who stole the show

IPL mystery girls have always been one of the highlights among fans, and in IPL 2022, plenty of pretty faces got cricket fans talking.
The mystery girls of IPL have always hogged the limelight and have been very popular among cricket fans. Be it RCB fan girl Deepika Ghose, or SRH co-owner 'national crush' Kaviya Maran, these pretty faces have always been the talk of the town.
IPL 2022 was no different, and there were plenty of pretty faces spotted in the stands, which got the netizens talking. In this article, we will take a look at all of the 'mystery girls' of IPL 2022 season.
1. Aarti Bedi came into spotlight during KKR vs DC game
Aarti Bedi first burst out into the limelight when she was captured cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders in their league game earlier on April 10 against Delhi Capitals. Bedi had donned a white crop top for the match, and she quickly got the netizens talking as soon as she was first spotted by the cameras.
(Image source: Aarti Bedi, Instagram)
2. Kaviya Maran
Often dubbed as the 'national crush' of India, Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran always gets the fans talking whenever she is seen in the stands, supporting her franchise.
Daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kalanidhi Maran, Kaviya has been an ardent supporter of her team and is often dubbed the 'national crush' and 'mystery girl'.
3. Isha Negi
The rumoured girlfriend of Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant, Isha Negi was spotted a couple of times attending IPL 2022 matches in Mumbai and Pune to cheer for Pant from the stands.
4. Shruti Tuli
Viral CSK fangirl Shruti Tuli hogged the limelight after she was spotted cheering for Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai as they faced off against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The mystery girl's reaction to Ambati's Rayudu's six had caught the eye of netizens on Twitter.
(Image credits: Shruti Tuli, Instagram)
5. Shashi Dhiman
Punjab Kings (PBKS) tried to up the ante on their social media in IPL 2022 and thus they ended up hiring Shashi Dhiman, who is a stand-up comedian from Punjab. Shashi has been anchoring fun videos for PBKS and is often seen travelling to the venues along with the players.
(Image credits: Shashi Dhiman, Instagram)
6. Mystery girl spotted during first match of IPL 2022, between CSK and KKR
In the inaugural game of IPL 2022 season between CSK and KKR, fans spotted an unknown mystery girl who had become the talk of the town for a while, with her pics going viral all over social media.
7. Unknown mystery girl spotted during MI vs CSK match
During one of the 'El Clasicos' of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, this unknown mystery girl had hogged the limelight with her pics going viral like wildfire.