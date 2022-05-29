From Kaviya Maran, Isha Negi to Aarti Bedi - 'Mystery girls' of IPL 2022 who stole the show

IPL mystery girls have always been one of the highlights among fans, and in IPL 2022, plenty of pretty faces got cricket fans talking.

The mystery girls of IPL have always hogged the limelight and have been very popular among cricket fans. Be it RCB fan girl Deepika Ghose, or SRH co-owner 'national crush' Kaviya Maran, these pretty faces have always been the talk of the town.

IPL 2022 was no different, and there were plenty of pretty faces spotted in the stands, which got the netizens talking. In this article, we will take a look at all of the 'mystery girls' of IPL 2022 season.