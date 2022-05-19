IPL 2022: After KKR's exit, check out 'mystery girl' Aarti Bedi's latest viral pics

Kolkata Knight Riders 'mystery girl' Aarti Bedi got the netizens talking earlier in April when she was spotted during KKR vs DC match in Mumbai.

Apart from all the cricketing action that IPL provides, the mystery girls spotted in the stands also grab the limelight often and one such 'mystery girl of IPL 2022 was Aarti Bedi, a model by profession who got the netizens talking after she was caught on camera during one of KKR's earlier games.

As the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise exited the IPL 2022 playoffs race, here's a look at some of the latest pictures of KKR fangirl Aarti Bedi: