IPL 2022: After KKR's exit, check out 'mystery girl' Aarti Bedi's latest viral pics

Kolkata Knight Riders 'mystery girl' Aarti Bedi got the netizens talking earlier in April when she was spotted during KKR vs DC match in Mumbai.
Apart from all the cricketing action that IPL provides, the mystery girls spotted in the stands also grab the limelight often and one such 'mystery girl of IPL 2022 was Aarti Bedi, a model by profession who got the netizens talking after she was caught on camera during one of KKR's earlier games.
As the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise exited the IPL 2022 playoffs race, here's a look at some of the latest pictures of KKR fangirl Aarti Bedi:
1. Aarti Bedi came into spotlight during KKR vs DC game
Aarti Bedi first burst out into the limelight when she was captured cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders in their league game earlier on April 10 against Delhi Capitals. Bedi had donned a white crop top for the match, and she quickly got the netizens talking as soon as she was first spotted by the cameras.
Image source: Twitter
2. Aarti Bedi became an overnight sensation
Known as the 'mystery girl' of KKR earlier, Aarti Bedi caught the eye of netizens and within no time, her Instagram followers count jumped from 30,000 to 300k after she appeared during the KKR vs DC match in Mumbai.
Image credits: Aarti Bedi, Instagram
3. A model and actress by profession
Aarti Bedi is a model and actress by profession. She has appeared in various television commercials for renowned brands such as ICICI Bank, VLCC, Wildstone, Himalaya Personal Care, Kingfisher, Nestle, Ola Cabs, and Streax, among others.
Image credits: Aarti Bedi, Instagram
4. Aarti Bedi is clearly a water baby
A quick glance at the KKR fan girl's Instagram account and you will get the impression that Aarti Bedi is clearly a water baby as she can often be seen posing alongside the pool.
Image credits: Aarti Bedi, Instagram
5. Aarti Bedi's hobbies
Apart from modelling, Bedi loves to dance, and travel and she is also a blogger. She was born in Mumbai and is very fond of pets, especially her cat, whom she loves a lot.
Image credits: Aarti Bedi, Instagram