Rajvardhan Hangargekar to Arjun Tendulkar - Exciting players not used by IPL franchises

Let's have a look at a few talented players who also could not get their due chances as they could not get into the scheme of things.

The last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to take place between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While the tournament has seen some cut-throat competition, some players have taken full advantage of their opportunity to contribute to the team.

READ | Ranveer Singh to Raveena Tandon: Celebrities spotted at IPL 2022

However, there were some who did not even get a proper chance to serve in any game as the team management does not look to tinker often with their combinations.

The 15th edition of the IPL also saw the same where most of the teams constituted experienced foreign players and hence, there were not enough chances for others to get in.

So let's have a look at a few talented players who also could not get their due chances as they could not get into the scheme of things.