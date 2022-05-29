Rajvardhan Hangargekar to Arjun Tendulkar - Exciting players not used by IPL franchises

Let's have a look at a few talented players who also could not get their due chances as they could not get into the scheme of things.
The last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to take place between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
While the tournament has seen some cut-throat competition, some players have taken full advantage of their opportunity to contribute to the team.
However, there were some who did not even get a proper chance to serve in any game as the team management does not look to tinker often with their combinations.
The 15th edition of the IPL also saw the same where most of the teams constituted experienced foreign players and hence, there were not enough chances for others to get in.
So let's have a look at a few talented players who also could not get their due chances as they could not get into the scheme of things.
1. Rajvardhan Hangargekar - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs. 1.50 crore at the IPL 2022 mega-auction after seeing his performance at the U19 World Cup stage, Rajvardhan Hangargekar did not get a chance to showcase his talent.
Many believed, with Deepak Chahar injured, Hangargekar would be the best option for a fast bowler, however, during the games vs Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was spotted in the stand waving the CSK flag and blowing whistles to cheer for the franchise.
(Photo: Twitter)
2. Ishan Porel - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
In the 2022 auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought Ishan Porel for an amount of INR 25 lakh. he has been with the franchise for the last three editions and had even made his debut under the KL Rahul captaincy.
However, in IPL 2022, Punjab had enough pace bowling options like Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Arora, which saw Porel not getting any chance.
(Photo: Ishan Porel Twitter)
3. Benny Howell - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Another Punjab Kings (PBKS) player who did not get a chance was English all-rounder Benny Howell. He was purchased by PBKS for INR 40 lakhs in the IPL 2022 auction.
With all-rounders like Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, and Rishi Dhawan in the squad, the team did not try enough players.
After not getting a single game to play, the 33-year-old had even shared a cryptic tweet during Punjab's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
He asked for movie suggestions from fans and even told chatted with them for a bit and later told them to enjoy the sixes.
(Photo: Benny Howell Twitter)
4. Arjun Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians (MI)
One player even fans wanted to see playing was Mumbai Indians (MI) Arjun Tendulkar. The player has been with MI for a long time and many were expecting to see him play against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game.
In IPL 2022, he was roped in by MI for a price tag of Rs 30 lakhs. However, despite being with the franchise for a long time, he has not yet made his debut.
(Photo: MI Twitter)
5. Yash Dhull - Delhi Capitals (DC)
After winning the U19 World Cup trophy as a skipper and even scoring runs in the Ranji Trophy on his debut season, many expected to see Yash Dhull get a game in the IPL.
However, the Delhi Capitals (DC) lad, after being picked for Rs. 50 Lakhs, did not get a game to play as the management kept playing with those who are capped.
(Photo: Twitter)