KKR Vs SRH Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Become 3rd Time IPL Champion, Beat SRH By 8 Wickets IPL 2024 Final Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders eased past Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash to win their third title. The team who had won their previous two titles in 2012 and 2014 with Gautam Gambhir at the helm of affairs, won their third when the same man is back as mentor in their coaching staff. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets in as one-sided an IPL final as one could imagine. SRH won the toss and elected to bat first, hoping to get off to the kind of aggressive starts that they had gotten off to when they had dominated opponents. However, it wasn't to be as Mitchell Starc bowled the ball of the tournament to get rid of Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the final. Vaibhav Arora then removed Travis Head in the first over and from there on SRH were always playing catch up. In a clinical bowling performance, every bowler played his part to the T for Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata. Andre Russell finished with figures of 3/19 off his 2.3 overs. Starc scalped 2/14 off his 3 overs while Harshit Rana returned with figures of 2/24 off his 4 overs. Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy picked up a wicket each. In the lowest chase ever in an IPL final, Venkatesh Iyer gave Kolkata a brisk start. The left-handed batter put away any nervous, if there had been any at all, away with a range of splendid strokes, not shying away from taking the calculated risk. As it turned out, even though Kolkata lost Sunil Narine early, the team had already posted 72/1 by the time the powerplay ended.