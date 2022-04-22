Was India U19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar sitting in crowd during MI vs CSK clash? Pic goes viral

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 bottom two teams - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) - have been having a not so good season so far.

While CSK has at least two wins to their name, the Rohit Sharma-led side has lost seven back-to-back games. While the teams have given chance to new players on their respective sides, one pic of India U19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar got netizens feeling bad for him.

The fast-bowler was picked by CSK for a huge bid of Rs. 1.50 crore at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. With CSK's relentless desire to get him during the auction, it looked like he was expected to play a big role in the 2022 season.

However, the bowler did not get any game time despite premium pacer Deepak Chahar's injury and CSK's poor form. And now, the young lad, during the last two games vs Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai was spotted in the stand waving the CSK flag and blowing whistles to cheer for the franchise.

Why is Rajvardhan Hangargekar in Crowd Waving CSK Flag ?? April 17, 2022

CSK giving "R Sai Kishore" treatment to Hangargekar is not something I expected when they bought him.



Given their bowling attack I thought he'll start from Match 1. https://t.co/t6qqWjq342 — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) April 21, 2022

Now it remains to be seen if CSK will consider giving the talented youngster his debut cap in future matches. Not just Hangargekar, other U19 World Cup players like skipper Yash Dhull, who is part of Delhi Capitals (DC) are also yet to play a single game. Meanwhile, Raj Bawa, who had got a chance by Punjab Kings (PBKS), was dropped after playing two matches.