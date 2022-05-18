IPL 2022: Why Krunal Pandya isn't playing for LSG against KKR?

Krunal Pandya isn't playing for LSG vs KKR, read on to know why

Lucknow Super Giants square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday as both teams look to confirm their places in the playoffs of IPL 2022.

However, there appears to be a big blow for LSG, as Krunal Pandya misses out on the game due to a niggle.

KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat first, and he revealed that he's made three changes to his playing XI.

READ| IPL 2022: Too much chopping prevented KKR from giving their best, says Kevin Pietersen

Pandya misses out due to a niggle, while Ayush Badoni and Dushmantha Chameera will sit out. The three players coming into the side are Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and Krishnappa Gowtham.

On the other hand, it's a must-win game for Kolkata Knight Riders and they were also dealt with a major blow earlier as Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out through injury, and in his place, the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise have given a debut to Abhijeet Tomar.

Here's how the two sides are lining up today:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi