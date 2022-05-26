IPL 2022: Viral video shows boys celebrating RCB's win in hostel by clanging utensils, watch

Viral video shows RCB fans celebrating win over LSG in boys hostel

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally overcame their Eliminator jinx as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday to reach the Qualifier 2 and keep their hopes of winning the elusive IPL title alive.

Faf du Plessis' side reached the playoffs of IPL 2022 after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals and RCB thus qualifying in fourth place. Having already tasted defeats in recent years in the Eliminator, RCB were finally able to break their jinx and reach the Qualifier 2, where they will contest with Rajasthan Royals for a place in the final of IPL 2022.

No wonder there's still a lot of work that needs to be done, RCB fans were in ecstasy as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Celebrations all across the nation must have gone late into the night, and one such interesting viral video that's surfaced on social media shows the celebrations inside of a boys' hostel.

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Virat Kohli's priceless reaction as policeman blocks, carries away intruder during LSG vs RCB

Students who were living in the hostel were spotted chanting 'RCB...RCB' in the corridor of their boys' hostel, and the video further shows them clanging utensils in the corridors.

You can check the viral video here:

Talking about the match, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat first. Skipper Faf du Plessis was subsequently dismissed on a golden duck, after which Rajat Patidar came out to help steady the ship with Kohli.

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Gautam Gambhir's viral reaction after KL Rahul drops Dinesh Karthik's catch

While the former Indian batter was dismissed after 25 runs, Patidar kept building his inning and notched a century in 49 balls, to help RCB to a fight-worthy total.

In reply, KL Rahul scored 79 runs, and Deepak Hooda chipped in with 45, but couldn't help their side as they bowed out of IPL 2022.