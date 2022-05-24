IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill run out after goof-up with Matthew Wade, video viral

Shubman Gill run out after a good-up with Matthew Wade during RR vs GT

Gujarat Titans faced off against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday in IPL 2022. Chasing a huge total of 189 runs, Gujarat batsmen Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade forged an important partnership after Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed early, but Gill suffered an unfortunate runout.

The incident happened during the eighth over of Gujarat's inning, as Wade and Gill got into a goof-up, after which the Indian opener suffered a run-out.

Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling to Gill as he tried to look for a couple of runs. The Indian batsman had already left the crease when Matthew Wade screamed 'no' but it was already late by then.

READ| IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal walks even though umpire didn't signal out, watch viral video

Devdutt Padikkal threw the ball towards the non-striker's end, where Shimron Hetmyer was on-hand to dismiss Gill to bring an abrupt end to his crucial knock.

The Indian youngster was playing well, as he scored 35 off 21 balls before a goof-up forced him to go back to the dugout.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

Soon after Gill, Wade also departed after trying to go for a big hit and gifting his wicket away in the process. Thankfully, it didn't come back to haunt GT as skipper Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 40 in 27 balls, combined with David Miller's explosive 68 off 38 balls helped Gujarat reach the final of IPL 2022 in their maiden IPL campaign.