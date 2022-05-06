IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh celebrates Rohit Sharma's flick shot like a fanboy, video goes viral

Ranveer Singh celebrated Rohit Sharma's flick shot against Gujarat Titans

As Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans faced off at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, the match between familiar foes Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya proved to be an extra special occasion as fans got to see Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh in the stands.

Cameras caught the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor celebrating Rohit Sharma's flick shot during MI's inning, and it seems that the Bollywood superstar is a big fan of the Indian captain.

Ranveer, who is known to be one to never shy away from expressing his delight, was seen bursting out in joy, as soon as Rohit flicked a ball from Mohammed Shami towards the mid-wicket boundary for a huge six!

A video of Ranveer Singh celebrating Rohit's flick shot like a fanboy is now going viral on social media:

The ongoing IPL 2022 season hasn't been a great one for Mumbai Indians, and one reason for that has been the form of Rohit Sharma. Against Gujarat Titans though, the Nagpur-born batter found his mojo and scored a brilliant knock of 43 runs off 28 balls.

Talking about the match, MI had been sent out to bat first, after Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl. Subsequently, Mumbai's opening pair of Rohit and Ishan Kishan came flying out of the blocks, as they struck a 74-run opening stand before Rohit was sent back to the dugout by Rashid Khan.

At the time of writing, Mumbai had scored 119/3, after the end of 14 overs.