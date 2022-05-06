Ben Stokes smacks FIVE sixes, scores 34 runs in an over on his return to county cricket, video viral

Ben Stokes hit five sixes in an over, as he notched a century after becoming England's Test skipper

Newly crowned England Test skipper Ben Stokes marked his return to county cricket with a special century, that included an incredible 34-run over. Stokes smoked five sixes and a four against spinner Josh Baker, and a video of his knock is now going viral on social media.

This was the first big inning from Stokes, since being handed the captaincy of England in the purest format. The all-rounder marked his comeback to first-class cricket, with a 64-ball century, vs Worcestershire.

Representing his home county Durham for the first time in County Championship 2022, Stokes sent out a statement of intent to the world.

READ| Ben Stokes replaces Joe Root as England's new Test skipper

Not only does the century speaks volumes about Stokes' ability with the bat, it was the manner in which he brought up the ton that got fans talking all across the world. He smacked Jash Baker for 34 runs in a single over, including a feat of five back-to-back sixes!

The Englishman nearly missed out on the achievement of becoming the latest batsman to hit six sixes in an over, but by virtue of his five sixes, and a boundary, Stokes notched the 20th first-class century of his glittering career.

The incident happened in the 117th over of Durham's inning, and coincidentally is the fastest century in Durham's history.

READ| IPL 2022: Punjab Kings' Benny Howell gives viral 'choti bacchi ho kya' meme new twist

You can check out Ben Stokes' devastating knock of fives sixes in an over here:





What. An. Over.



34 from six balls for @benstokes38 as he reaches a 64 ball century#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/yqPod8Pchm May 6, 2022

The all-rounder had come out to bat at number six and he later confirmed that he will continue to bat at the same position for England as well, after taking over the captaincy in red-ball from Joe Root.

"I personally feel that going back to No.6 is going to allow me to concentrate on those roles as much as the other, rather than worry about one while I am doing the other. I feel that's best for the team," he was quoted as saying by The Cricketer.