From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: List of batters who've faced most balls in IPL history

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here is a list of batsmen who have faced the most deliveries in IPL history.

While the ongoing IPL 2022 season may have been a little underwhelming for Virat Kohli, he continues to notch multiple records with each passing game. On Wednesday, Kohli became the first player to face at least 5000 balls in the cash-rich league.

The 33-year-old who is also the league's top-scoring batsman is also joined by the likes of Rohit Sharma and others on this illustrious list. Here are the batters who have faced the most deliveries in IPL history: