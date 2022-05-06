From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: List of batters who've faced most balls in IPL history

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here is a list of batsmen who have faced the most deliveries in IPL history.
While the ongoing IPL 2022 season may have been a little underwhelming for Virat Kohli, he continues to notch multiple records with each passing game. On Wednesday, Kohli became the first player to face at least 5000 balls in the cash-rich league.
The 33-year-old who is also the league's top-scoring batsman is also joined by the likes of Rohit Sharma and others on this illustrious list. Here are the batters who have faced the most deliveries in IPL history:
1. Virat Kohli - 5,028 balls
On Wednesday, Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to face at least 5,000 balls. Kohli, who is the leading run-getter in the cash-rich league, with 6402 runs under his belt, has faced a total of 5,028 balls in IPL history.
(Image credits: Virat Kohli, Twitter)
2. Shikhar Dhawan - 4,863 balls
Following Virat Kohli on this illustrious list is Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan. The Southpaw has faced a total of 4,863 deliveries in his IPL career so far and continues to go strong for his franchise, having helped them beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) recently, as Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62 off 52 balls.
(Image credits: IPL Twitter handle)
3. Rohit Sharma - 4,429 balls
In the list of batters who've faced most balls in IPL history, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma comes third, having led his franchise to five titles along the way. In his widely decorated IPL career, the 'Hitman' has faced 4,429 balls in the cash-rich league, so far.
(Image credits: Rohit Sharma, Instagram)
4. David Warner - 4,120 balls
David Warner lit up the stage on Thursday night with his 92-run knock against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Australian swashbuckling opener is the only foreigner on this list of batters who've faced most balls in IPL history.
Warner has played 4,120 balls in the lucrative league and judging by his current form, he is likely to stay put on this list for a while.
(Image credits: IPL Twitter handle)