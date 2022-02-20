'Uske saath khelna, usko gale lagaana': Shikhar Dhawan meets son Zoravar after 2 years, shares emotional video - WATCH

India opener Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha Mukherjee had left everyone surprised last year when she had taken to Instagram to announce that the couple's marriage of eight years was over.

However, with the divorce, the couple had to also see their son Zoravar missing out on spending time with his father, who was busy in his cricket career. Now. after 2 years, the Team India opener on Saturday (February 19) took to Instagram to share an emotional video where he said that he is meeting Zoravar nearly after 2 years.

Dhawan's son lives in Australia with his mother Ayesha and given the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, the cricketer wasn't able to meet him.

"Two long years since I met my son Uske saath khelna, usko gale lagaana, baatein karna.. bohot emotional moments hain ye.. These are the moments jo humesha yaad rahenge," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

It may be recalled that Dhawan led the Indian side during their limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July. The 36-year-old wasn't part of the T20I or the Test team and will stay away from the game for at least one more month.

He will now return to the field when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 begins in March. In the IPL 2022 mega auction, he was sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 8.25 crore and will be representing them in the new edition.

Dhawan could make his return to the captaincy in IPL as he is one of the leading contenders. Apart from Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal is another strong contender. The franchise is expected to make the final announcement regarding the next captain soon.