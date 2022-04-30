MI vs RR: After Rohit Sharma's wicket, R Ashwin's wife consoles Ritika Sajdeh, video viral

R Ashwin's wife Prithi consoled Ritika Sajdeh after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season hasn't been a great one for Rohit Sharma. The Nagpur-born cricketer celebrates his birthday on Saturday, and naturally, fans were expecting a big inning from the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli had scored a fifty and as such expectations were high from Rohit to find his form again.

As fate would have it, 'Hitman' was dismissed after scoring just 2 runs by Ravichandran Ashwin, and after his dismissal, Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh was also captured on the camera, as she looked visibly devastated.

However, the game of cricket has seen plenty of heartwarming moments, and one such event occurred after Rohit's dismissal as Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan was spotted consoling Ritika Sajdeh.

Even Rohit himself was looking devastated as he made his way to the dugout, but the heartwarming gesture from Prithi was indeed a good one.

On one hand, Ashwin celebrated the dismissal with ecstasy, while Ritika was consoled by Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan, who both were present in the stands.

As soon as the camera captured the moment, the clip found its way to social media, and it's going viral now:

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals got off to a decent start, while Devdutt Padikkal departed early, Buttler continued to counter-attack as he tried to build a partnership with first Sanju Samson and later Darryl Mitchell.

Buttler's 67-run inning came to an end after he struck four sixes off Shokeen, who got his redemption on the last ball of his over.

Ravichandran Ashwin's late flurry (21 off 9) helped RR to a fight-worthy total of 158/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Mumbai Indians were at 70/2 after 9 overs.