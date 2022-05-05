IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell jokingly tells Virat Kohli 'I can't bat with you' in viral video

Glenn Maxwell jokingly told Virat Kohli that he runs too fast

Royal Challengers Bangalore found their groove once again as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs to end their 3-match losing streak and finally break into the top four.

RCB successfully defended a target of 174 runs, and keep their playoff hopes alive, as Mahipal Lomror's 42-run knock and Harshal Patel's 3-wicket spell dragged them over the line. Elsewhere, Glenn Maxwell enjoyed a good outing with the ball, chipping in with two crucial wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu.

The Australian all-rounder had a forgetful night with the bat, he was runout after a mix-up with Virat Kohli, and on Thursday, the RCB duo's video has been breaking the internet. In the viral video, Maxwell can be jokingly seen telling Kohli that he can't bat with the latter because he takes 'ones and twos'.

Maxwell, on the other hand, is known for his big-hitting, and not so much for his strike rotation. After the match ended, all the RCB players were looking happy and the franchise shared a dressing room video of the players talking about the win.

In the same clip, Maxwell can be seen complaining to Kohli that he runs too fast. Against CSK as well, Maxwell was run-out after a mix-up with the 33-year-old.

"I just can't bat with you. You run too fast. And you run ones and twos, I don't," Maxi can be heard saying in the viral clip.

Here's the viral video of Glenn Maxwell joking with Virat Kohli:

Thankfully the runout didn't impact RCB's inning too much, and they were able to sail past CSK with ease, thanks to their bowling effort which restricted Chennai to a total of 160/8.

With the win, RCB climbed to fourth place in the league standings, while CSK's hopes of reaching the playoffs were almost dashed.