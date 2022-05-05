Virat Kohli likely to be rested for India's upcoming tour of South Africa, Ireland: Reports

Virat Kohli could be rested for India's tour of South Africa 2022

After the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, cricketing action will resume for Team India as they are scheduled to tour South Africa, wherein the Men in Blue will be playing a five-match T20I series in the rainbow nation.

However, for the South Africa tour, plenty of senior Indian players could be rested, and one of those will be Virat Kohli, as per reports.

The 33-year-old has struggled for runs while playing for India, and his underwhelming IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore have only added to the worries of the Indian selectors.

READ| David Warner hilariously advises Virat Kohli to 'have a couple more kids' to get back to his best

Therefore, Kohli could be rested for the five-match T20I series versus the Proteas, as well as the two-match T20I series against Ireland as well. He is expected to return for the fifth Test match against England, which was been rescheduled from last year, and the subsequent T20I series against the Three Lions.

Keeping an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could ring in the changes and try a couple of new faces, including the likes of Umran Malik, and Dinesh Karthik, both of whom have lit up the IPL 2022 season with their performances.

As per the latest reports, BCCI will have a conversation with Kohli, and other senior players, like Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others, and subsequently, decide which players will face off against South Africa.

READ| IPL 2022: Moeen Ali deceives Virat Kohli with deadly spin that castles his stumps, video viral

The squad announcement for the tour of the rainbow nation will be made on the eve of the IPL final in Ahmedabad, reports suggest.

While young players like Umran, and Mohsin Khan, have impressed in the IPL so far, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, and Dinesh Karthik could also be given a chance to mark their return to the big stage.

Here's how Team India's calendar looks like after the end of IPL 2022:

India vs South Africa T20Is: June 9-June 19

Ireland vs India T20Is: June 26-28

England vs India 5th Test: July 1-5

England vs India T20Is: July 7-10

England vs India ODIs: July 12-17