Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2950897
HomePhotos

IPL 2022: David Warner achieves T20 world record with brilliant 50 against former franchise SRH

Warner was also named the player of the match, but his brilliant 50 has also led him to achieve a T20 world record.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 06, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC), who were in need of a win had successfully defended the total 207 runs and won this contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). 

The clash had seen SRH win the toss and decide to bowl first. After a wicket fell in the very first over, it was all David Warner show as he got off to a good start. He in fact went on to construct 92* runs off 58 deliveries. He along with Rishabh Pant (26 off 16) and Rovman Powell accelerated further (67* off 35) to set the high target. 

For SRH, after the top three wickets fell within seven overs, Aiden Markram (42 off 25) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34) partnered for 60 runs, but it was not enough as DC captivated and defended the target by 21 runs.

Warner was also named the player of the match, but his brilliant 50 has also led him to achieve a T20 world record.

Warner went past West Indies' great Chris Gayle, who had held the record for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. So let's see who all are in this list.

1. David Warner

David Warner
1/5

Now part of Delhi Capitals (DC) David Warner has 89 half-centuries and counting to his name. He achieved this feat against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

2. Chris Galye

Chris Galye
2/5

Warner went on to break Chris Gayle's 88 half-centuries record in T20I. 

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
3/5

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is third on the list with 77 half-centuries to his name.

4. Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch
4/5

Limited overs Australian skipper Aaron Finch is also part of the list and has 70 fifties.

5. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
5/5

Current Indian captain and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has 69 fifties.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral
Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch
Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'
In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan
In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tamil Nadu tragedy: 35 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Stalin forms inquiry panel
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews