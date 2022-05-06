IPL 2022: David Warner achieves T20 world record with brilliant 50 against former franchise SRH

Warner was also named the player of the match, but his brilliant 50 has also led him to achieve a T20 world record.

Delhi Capitals (DC), who were in need of a win had successfully defended the total 207 runs and won this contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The clash had seen SRH win the toss and decide to bowl first. After a wicket fell in the very first over, it was all David Warner show as he got off to a good start. He in fact went on to construct 92* runs off 58 deliveries. He along with Rishabh Pant (26 off 16) and Rovman Powell accelerated further (67* off 35) to set the high target.

For SRH, after the top three wickets fell within seven overs, Aiden Markram (42 off 25) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34) partnered for 60 runs, but it was not enough as DC captivated and defended the target by 21 runs.

Warner went past West Indies' great Chris Gayle, who had held the record for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. So let's see who all are in this list.