IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals rope in Lasith Malinga as fast bowling coach

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga has been roped in by Rajasthan Royals (RR) as their new fast bowling coach. The pacer who was renowned for his tricky action and lethal yorkers will join the Rajasthan Royals coaching unit.

Malinga had also captained Sri Lanka after developing a reputation as one of the greatest bowlers in limited-overs cricket. 'Slinga Malinga' as his fans liked to call him, made his debut on July 1, 2004, against Australia, and would go on to play 226 matches for his nation in ODI cricket and 84 games in T20I format.

The 38-year-old had amassed 338 wickets in ODIs, while also racking up an equally impressive tally of 107 in the shortest format.

READ| REVEALED: Why Sri Lankan star bowler Lasith Malinga used to 'kiss' the ball

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Malinga played 122 matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), before becoming their highest-wicket taking bowler in the tournament with 170 scalps to his name.

Ending his long time association with Mumbai Indians, the Sri Lankan pacer's move to join the coaching unit of Rajasthan Royals was heartbreaking for some fans.

Twitterati posted various memes while some fans wrote that it'd be difficult to see Malinga in another team's jersey apart from the Indians.

READ| IPL 2022: Probable playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the announcement:

Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the fast bowling coach of RR

@/mipaltan — Saiteja (@sai123ro45) March 11, 2022

Lasith Malinga In Rajasthan Jersey

(Maali) for Mumbai Indians We didn't Expected this!#Malinga March 11, 2022

Lasith Malinga in @rajasthanroyals as fast bowling coach



Can't imagine lasi in other franchise @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/9S7QxhE9ij —(@stLogesh) March 11, 2022

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign at the MCA Stadium in Pune against Sunrisers Hyderabad, before meeting Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 2, which will surely be some occasion as Malinga will return to his den.