IPL 2022 MI vs SRH: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have both players 12 matches so far in the tournament. While MI has won 3 games and lost 9, SRH has won 5 matches and lost 7. MI has 6 points and SRH has 10 points. This will be the first time that both the teams will be facing each other during this year's IPL.

READ IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs against Punjab, displace RCB for 4th spot

Mumbai Indians outplayed Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in their previous match as Chennai Super Kings were bowled out by MI bowlers for 97 runs whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on May 17 (Tuesday) will be about 33° Celcius during the day and fall to 28° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and clear at night. The chances of rain are just 5% at night. The humidity will be around 66% during the day and rise to 78% at night.

SRH vs MI - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a high-scoring ground. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 192 while the average 2nd innings total is 184. The pitch supports batters but also assists bowlers as the match progress.

READ: MI vs SRH dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith