IPL 2022 MI vs CSK: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022

The 33rd match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the clash between teams who are at the bottom of the points table - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While Mumbai is right down at the 10th spot, Chennai is placed at the ninth position on the points table.

In the six games MI has played, they have lost all. In their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they lost the game by 18 runs. Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav had smashed 31 runs and 37 runs respectively, but it all went in vain.

On the other hand, CSK had played their last game against Gujarat Titans (GT) where the Hardik Pandya-led side beat them by 3 wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu had stacked 73 runs and 46 runs respectively but their bowlers could not defend the total.

Head-to-head, the two teams have played 34 matches against each other with Mumbai winning 20 matches while Chennai managing to win 14 games.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 33-35°C with 57-60% humidity and 21-24 km/hr wind speed. As far as rain is concerned, there are no chances of precipitation during the game.

MI vs CSK - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai pitch report

The DY Patil Stadium has a decent bounce to the bowlers. But fans can expect matches that produce scores in the vicinity of 160-170. The surface does help both departments