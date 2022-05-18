KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2022, 07:39 AM IST

When and where to watch KKR vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants will aim to secure their IPL playoff berth as the KL Rahul-led side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. This will be the last group stage game for both teams.

KKR lost the first league game against LSG by 75 runs. The batters could score 101 runs while chasing a target of 177 runs. Earlier, Lucknow had a golden chance to qualify for the IPL playoff but two back-to-back defeats were enough to drop them to the third spot in the IPL standings.

Kolkata on the other hand will have to win their final match of the league stage to keep their chances of qualifying for the next stage alive.

Here is all you need to know about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants start? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on May 18 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants take place? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. READ: IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi's 76, Umran Malik's 3-fer help SRH win by 3 runs against MI

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.