IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi's 76, Umran Malik's 3-fer help SRH win by 3 runs against MI

This victory has also helped SRH stay alive in the tournament.

Rahul Tripathi's 76-run knock and Umran Malik's three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) end their five-match losing streak as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three runs in a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The victory in the high-scoring matches has kept alive their SRH's hopes of making it to the play-offs.

Chasing a challenging 194-run target Mumbai Indians needed a flying start and their opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan did exactly that taking their team's total to the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs. Both the batters carried on as Mumbai looked on course for chasing the target.

The 95-run partnership for the opening wicket was finally broken as MI skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Washington Sundar for 48 off 36 balls hitting two fours and four sixes. This is his highest score in the tournament.

In the next over, pacer Umran Malik dismissed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan for 43 off 34 balls. In the 14th over the express quick bowler, Malik struck twice dismissing Tilak Varma for 8 and then Daniel Sams for 15 to reduce MI to 127/4.

Hyderabad lost half of their side for 144 as Tristan Stubbs was run out by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 2. Tim David's lusty blows helped Mumbai go past the 150-run mark in 17 overs.

With 43 needed in the last three overs, Tim David hit T Natarajan for four sixes in an over but the left-arm pacer had the last laugh dismissing the batter for 46 which came from just 18 balls.

With 19 runs required to win off 12 balls, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden over dismissing Sanjay Yadav for a four-ball duck.

With 19 needed off the last over, Ramandeep Singh tried hard but his team fell short by three runs and Kane Williamson led Hyderabad registered a close victory to keep their playoff chances alive.

Earlier after being put in to bat SunRisers Hyderabad did not get the best of start as they lost the in-form opener, Abhishek Sharma, for 9 in the third over of the match to left-arm pacer Daniel Sams as they lost their first wicket for 18 runs.

Hyderabad team were hardly affected by the dismissal as opener Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi struck a partnership to take their side beyond the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs. Both the batters batted aggressively and notched up a 50-run partnership off just 28 balls.

Garg-Tripathi's partnership of 78 runs for the second wicket was broken as medium-pacer Ramandeep Singh dismissed Garg for 42 off 26 balls. SRH lost their second wicket for 96.

Nicholas Pooran joined Tripathi in the middle and they took Hyderabad's target beyond the triple-figure mark in just 10.1 overs. Rahul Tripathi went on to score his half-century off 32 balls as SRH looked on course for a huge first-innings total.

Pooran-Tripathi duo went on to score a 50 partnership for the third wicket and it took them just 28 balls. The duo also took their team's total beyond the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs.

The 76-run partnership was finally broken as pacer Riley Meredith dismissed Pooran for 38 off 22 balls. In the next over Ramandeep got his second wicket to dismiss Rahul Tripathi for 76 off 44 balls to reduce Hyderabad to 174/4.

Ramandeep Singh struck for the third time dismissing Aiden Markram for 2 as SRH lost half of the side for 175.

Mumbai bowlers pulled things back as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Washington Sundar in last over to restrict them for 193/6 in 20 overs with their captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 8.