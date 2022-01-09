BCCI to consider hosting IPL 2022 abroad if COVID situation worsens in India: Reports

COVID-19 is once again wreaking havoc in India as the nation continues to witness more than a lakh fresh cases daily. Many are saying that the third wave is already here and it's again, having an impact on various spheres of life, including sport as well.

For the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the pandemic has a bane as it continues to threaten the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Earlier, the top board had already cancelled various domestic tournaments, and now they are being forced to reconsider their plans for IPL 2022.

As per latest news reports on Sunday, the BCCI are now willing to take the IPL 2022 abroad if the COVID situation in India doesn't improve in the upcoming months, however, that being said, the prime objective will still remain to host IPL in the subcontinent itself.

A source close to the developments told India Today that for the moment, BCCI's priority is the IPL 2022 mega auction. They are hopeful that they can have the next edition of the IPL entirely in India, but if the same cannot be done, only then would they consider taking the IPL abroad.

The source further added that the board will soon take a call regarding the same. Earlier the cash-rich league was held in the UAE in 2020, while IPL 2021 was held in two legs, the first of which was hosted in India, but had to be moved to UAE later.

As per reports, the mega auction of IPL 2022 will be a two-day affair that will be hosted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. After that, BCCI's attention will turn to the West Indies and Sri Lanka's tours of India.

A final decision regarding the IPL might only arrive after India hosts the two nations in February and March.