IPL 2022: KL Rahul reveals why Lucknow Super Giants signed Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi

The newly joined Lucknow Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, finally released their name, on Monday. The Lucknow IPL franchise will now be called Lucknow Super Giants. Their skipper KL Rahul recently opened up on the logic behind the franchise' decision to sign Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian young spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022, KL Rahul was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for a record INR 17 crore, while they also landed Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi for INR 9.2 crore, and INR 4 crore, respectively.

Rahul, who will be in charge of leading the new era of the Sanjiv Goenka owned franchise, revealed their plan behind opting for an Aussie all-rounder alongside an uncapped Indian youngster.

Speaking on Backstage with Boria, KL Rahul revealed that the Lucknow Super Giants wanted to have their '3 pillars sorted' ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction 2022, slated to be held on February 12 and 13.

"The idea behind (picking) Stoinis and Bishnoi is very simple. When you are trying to get three retentions, you want to get three pillars sorted. You have an opening batter in me, you have an all-rounder in Stoinis, who can bat No. 5-6. We’ve seen that in Big Bash, he has opened as well. He’s a very flexible player. He gives you a sixth bowling option as well," said the 29-year-old.

He further continued, "We’ve seen in the history of IPL that wrist spinners have done really well and whoever is available in this auction will be hot. We felt getting all of us would give us a good start as a team."

While Rahul and Stoinis have played together in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the past, Stoinis later moved on to join Delhi Capitals (DC), and Bishnoi had been playing with Punjab Kings for the past two years.