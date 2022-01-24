IPL 2022: KL Rahul's Lucknow franchise reveals its name ahead of mega-auction

Just as fans were awaiting the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - to get their names, the former team updated their Twitter profile with their sides new name.

The KL Rahul led side has revealed their name as 'Lucknow Super Giants'.

Earlier, the franchise had picked KL Rahul as their captain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The other two players who the franchise picked were Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

Rahul was picked for Rs 17 crore, making him the highest-paid cricket currently. As for Stoinis and Bishnoi, they have been signed for Rs. 9.2 crore and Rs. 4 crore, respectively.

Rahul was the captain for the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. He was earlier part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise and was a run machine at the top of the order for his previous club.

As for Marcus Stoinis, he had been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) side over the past few seasons. He helped take his side to their maiden IPL final (2020) and also to the knock-outs in the rest of the two seasons (2019 and 2021). Not just that, Stoinis was a key member of the Australian team that had won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The third pick - Ravi Bishnoi - is another former Punjab Kings player and had impressed all. He had played and done well under Rahul's captaincy.