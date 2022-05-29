IPL 2022: Mohammad Kaif's post for RR wins hearts, tweets 'I can still field at point'

Mohammad Kaif's tweet for Rajasthan Royals wins hearts

The IPL 2022 final between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday and among the numerous spectators who were enjoying the spectacle unfold, former Indian legend Mohammad Kaif's tweet caught the attention of fans.

Kaif, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals' IPL winning side in the inaugural IPL campaign in 2008 under Shane Warne's leadership, posted a picture of himself, along with 7 of his teammates from that winning side, and he even had an interesting caption to go along with the picture.

With Rajasthan Royals struggling in the final, having scored a modest total of 130 runs in their respective 20 overs, Kaif tried to cheer up Sanju Samson's side by joking that he can still field for the team 'at point'.

Known as one of the finest fielders of his time, Kaif also added that he won't let the ball past him, and Samson only needs to give him a shout. The Indian legend also urged his boys to give their 100 percent effort and try to win the final for their 'First Royal' Shane Warne.

Sanju if needed just shout out, 8 champion Royals are in the house. I can still field at point. Trust me ball nahi nikalne dunga. Let's do it for Warnie boys. #iplfinals ⁦@rajasthanroyals⁩ pic.twitter.com/lsfL8Wyn4H May 29, 2022

Kaif has been part of the IPL 2022 commentary team, but with his former side reaching all the way into the final, he couldn't help but fly to Ahmedabad to support his former side.

Talking about the match between RR and GT, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat first, but his side were troubled by the Gujarat bowlers a lot. Skipper Hardik Pandya in particular was very impressive as he notched three scalps and helped restrict RR to a total of 130.

In reply, playing in front of a pumped-up home crowd, GT had scored 62/2 after 11 overs.