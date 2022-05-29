IPL 2022: DC's Chetan Sakariya dons Rajasthan Royals' jersey to cheer for former team

Chetan Sakariya spotted in RR jersey cheering for former team in IPL 2022 final

The IPL 2022 final between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is underway at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a record crowd at the venue. Such is the beauty of cricket, that it turns cricketers into fans as well, and one such Rajasthan Royals fan was spotted in the stands on Sunday.

Former RR bowler Chetan Sakariya donned the famous 'pink' jersey to support his previous team in the IPL 2022 final. Sakariya who currently plies his trade for Delhi Capitals didn't get too much game time in the current campaign, but he was very impressive while playing for Rajasthan.

It was while playing for the Rajasthan Royals that Sakariya introduced himself to the world, his 'Wakanda Forever' celebration, in particular, was very popular among fans.

On Sunday, he made his loyalties clear, as he was spotted cheering for RR in the final. As soon as Sakariya was spotted in the RR jersey, his photos started to go viral on social media.

Check Chetan Sakariya's viral pics here:

Chetan Sakariya in Rajasthan Royals jersey watching IPL 2022 final, his career changed while playing for RR. pic.twitter.com/UljuPXSgrg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2022

