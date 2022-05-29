Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2022: Amit Shah spotted at Narendra Modi Stadium enjoying the final, pics go viral

Home Minister Amit Shah was spotted enjoying the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, check his viral pics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 29, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

IPL 2022: Amit Shah spotted at Narendra Modi Stadium enjoying the final, pics go viral
Home Minister Amit Shah attended the final of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium

The final of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and given the occasion, many top politicians and celebs turned up to the summit clash. 

Home Minister Amit Shah was also present inside the stadium and as soon as the cameras caught the veteran politician, his photos started to go viral on social media. 

Shah, along with PM Narendra Modi had recently travelled to Gujarat to attend various programmes, and even though PM Modi didn't attend the summit clash, his deputy Amit Shah did turn up at the stadium. 

READ| IPL 2022: Lockie Ferguson overtakes Umran Malik by clocking 157.3kmph - fastest ball of the season

Here are viral pics of Amit Shah from the IPL 2022 final:

More to follow..

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.