IPL 2022: Amit Shah spotted at Narendra Modi Stadium enjoying the final, pics go viral

Home Minister Amit Shah attended the final of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium

The final of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and given the occasion, many top politicians and celebs turned up to the summit clash.

Home Minister Amit Shah was also present inside the stadium and as soon as the cameras caught the veteran politician, his photos started to go viral on social media.

Shah, along with PM Narendra Modi had recently travelled to Gujarat to attend various programmes, and even though PM Modi didn't attend the summit clash, his deputy Amit Shah did turn up at the stadium.

Here are viral pics of Amit Shah from the IPL 2022 final:

Amit shah be like - Kitne bhi husn pari aajaaye aaj stadium mein, jalwa toh apna hi hai pic.twitter.com/Ukh57nWnaJ May 29, 2022

