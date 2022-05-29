IPL 2022: Lockie Ferguson overtakes Umran Malik by clocking 157.3kmph - fastest ball of the season

Lockie Ferguson overtakes Umran Malik by bowling fastest ball of IPL 2022

Umran Malik and Lockie Ferguson have been having a little battle of their own all season as the pair dominated the charts of IPL 2022 for the fastest delivery of the season. When Umran Malik notched 157kmph earlier in the season, it appeared that he might run away with it, but Ferguson was having none of it.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer clocked 157.3kmph during the final against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

It's actually fitting that Ferguson, who was included in the playing XI for the final in the only change made by Hardik Pandya, and he responded really well.

Here's a video of Lockie Ferguson's firebolt to Jos Buttler:

Meanwhile, Ferguson sent Twitterati into a frenzy with his heroics in the IPL 2022 final.

Lockie Ferguson the new record holder. pic.twitter.com/YLXuAJe7Qc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2022

Fastest delivery in the IPL history:-



Lockie Ferguson - 157.3 Kmph.

Shaun Tait - 157.3 Kmph.

Umran Malik - 157 Kmph. May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Ferguson moves level with Shaun Tait by notching the fastest delivery in the history of IPL.

Talking about the final, Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat first. The home side Gujarat Titans meanwhile did ever so well to pick up two wickets and restrict RR to a score of 75/2 after the end of 11 overs.