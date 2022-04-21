IPL 2022: Ahead of CSK clash, video of Arjun Tendulkar's yorker cleaning up Ishan Kishan goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar's yorker to Ishan Kishan

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has been in the news for quite some time, especially after his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a picture of him. The one pic on the franchise's official Instagram handle before their game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had created a lot of buzz with fans predicting Arjun Tendulkar's debut.

While the left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder was not handed the cap, he is yet again making all the right noise and knocking on doors to get his maiden IPL cap.

Ahead of MI's next IPL 2022 encounter against foes Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Arjun Tendulkar was seen dismissing opener Ishan Kishan with a searing yorker in the practice sessions.

The video of Arjun's bowling was shared by Mumbai Indians on their YouTube channel with an interesting caption, "Arjun Tendulkar's searing yorker | Mumbai Indians".

WATCH:

Kishan was the most expensive buy of the IPL 2022 mega auction, and Arjun's ball had cannoned into the left-hander's stumps even before he could get his bat down.

Soon after, the YouTube comment section flooded with fans asking to include Arjun in the MI XI, and try any combination to get their first win.

Talking about Arjun, the young bowler has been part of the MI squad as a net bowler for the last few years. He was even picked up in the auction by the five-time champions in IPL 2021. He did not get a game in the last edition but was picked again in the mega auction this year for ₹30 lakh.