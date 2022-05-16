IPL 2022: Ajinkya Rahane suffers season-ending injury, to exit KKR's bio-bubble

Ajinkya Rahane

As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is finding ways to make it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs, they faced an injury woe as senior batter Ajinkya Rahane is set to leave the bio-bubble after suffering an injury during their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on May 14 (Saturday).

The right-handed batter had looked in some sort of pain while he was batting during the powerplay overs. Despite the pain, he continued to bat and amassed 28 runs off 24 balls. He even managed to stroke three big sixes in the process.

According to reports, the right-handed batter will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he might stay for four weeks for rehab.

The hamstring injury may not allow the senior batter to be part of India's tour of England which is slated to begin in July, a report on Cricbuzz stated.

India will be facing the Three Lions in one rescheduled Test match and also will be part of three T20Is followed by three One Day Internationals (ODI). The tour will begin on July 1 and the final match of the series will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on July 17 (Sunday).

Talking about KKR, they are currently placed sixth in the points table. In the absence of the senior batter, the Shreyas Iyer-led side might send West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine or Nitish Rana in to open alongside the left-handed batter Venkatesh Iyer.

The two-time champions will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final group stage match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on May 18 (Wednesday). This will be an important match for KKR to win in order to make it to the Playoffs, while LSG, the new entrants, who have also lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals still are mathematically in the top 4.