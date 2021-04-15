IPL 2021 RR vs DC: 'Catch of the tournament,' Twitterati react to Sanju Samson's flying one-handed stunner

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson had a great start to the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a sensational century despite it coming in a losing cause. And, Samson the wicket-keeper came into his own in his side's second game against the Delhi Capitals when he flew like a bird to take a one-handed stunner to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

Jaydev Unadkat was on a roll on his return to the RR line-up and Samson made his return even more welcoming with that effort.

Dhawan shuffled across to play a premeditative paddle scoop against a fullish pacy delivery by Unadkat and got it from the top part of the bat. He got into a slightly awkward position, which resulted in him not getting good contact with the ball. Unadkat had followed him and he just got it to slice it behind the wicket. He got it on the right side of Samson as he leapt full length and pulled off a blinder to see the back of the opening batsman.

Samson's brilliant effort helped his side in reducing DC to 16/2 after Unadkat had dismissed Prithvi Shaw in his first over.

Commentator and former fast bowler Ian Bishop was the first one to appreciate that catch by the RR skipper and the fans then joined him to heap praise on taking such a good catch.

Here are some of the reactions:

That was a catch and a half from Sanju Samson — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 15, 2021

Sanju Samson plucking that one out of the air so easily #IPL2021 #RRvDC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 15, 2021

How on earth did Sanju Samson just do that??? Not just an edge but a genuine paddle/ramp from Dhawan with plenty of bat on it but Samson flew through the air off the wrong foot and somehow it landed in his glove. Absolutely astonishing piece of work! #RRvDC #IPL2021 — Jonny (@Leathernwillow) April 15, 2021

Sanju Samson takes an absolute blinder. And @JUnadkat has made a terrific comeback. Cracker of a game. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 15, 2021