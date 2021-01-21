IPL 2021 player retention: Which team has highest purse, who released most players? An explainer and key takeaways

The IPL 2021 on Wednesday saw major action as the franchises released the final list of players who were retained by the team as well as the players who were released. There were some key moments during the event, with the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Lasith Malinga being released by Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians respectively. At the end of the player retention and release day, most of the squads were updated and they also had an updated purse. What are the key takeaways from the IPL 2021 player retention and release? Here is an explainer on what the scenario is for the sides in IPL 2021 after the end of the event on Wednesday.

Which team released the most players ahead of IPL 2021 auction?

The team which released the most players is Royal Challengers Bangalore with 10. Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube were the players released. In addition, players like Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel were traded from Delhi Capitals. They have three overseas slots remaining.

Which team has the highest purse heading into the IPL 2021 auction?

Kings XI Punjab has the highest purse heading into the IPL auction with Rs 53.2 crore. Kings XI Punjab released 9 players in Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh. They might go for some big names in IPL 2021 auction as they aim to win the title for the first time.

Which team has the lowest purse heading into IPL 2021 auction?

Sunrisers Hyderabad played it safe and released only five players but they have the lowest purse of Rs 10.75 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders have the second-lowest with Rs 10.85 crore followed by five-time champions Mumbai Indians who have Rs 15.35 crore.

Will Lasith Malinga, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell be picked in IPL 2021 after they were released?

Yes, they can be picked by any of the franchises in IPL 2021 provided they go into the auction pool with a base price. So, Lasith Malinga could be bought back by Mumbai Indians or he could go to any of the other franchises. The same with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. They can be bought back by their previous franchises or they could go to a different franchise.

What about the trading window? Can players be traded even after the auction?

Yes, the trading window is open and the final date is February 20. Players can still be traded to different franchises. Currently, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel have been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Delhi Capitals.

When will IPL 2021 auction be held?

Earlier, there were reports that it could be held on February 11. Now, there are reports stating that it could be held on February 16, which could be in the middle of India vs England 2nd Test in Chennai.