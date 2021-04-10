IPL 2021 CSK vs DC: Rishabh Pant wins toss, opts to bowl, two debutants for Delhi Capitals, Moeen makes CSK debut
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings in the second game of the IPL 2021.
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings | Photo: Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Chennai Super Kings. Rishabh Pant, the new captain for the Delhi Capitals said that the wicket was a little soft underneath, that's why he wanted to bowl first.
While CSK skipper MS Dhoni reflected the same views saying that it is difficult to defend at the Wankhede Stadium.
The Capitals handed the debuts to England all-rounders Chris Woakes and Tom Curran, while CSK gave Moeen Ali his first game in yellow.
Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan