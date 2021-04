Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs DC match in Mumbai

Match 2 action of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shifts to Mumbai where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on each other on Saturday (April 10) at Wankhede Stadium.

CSK have made some good additions to their team and they are likely to give their squad a better overall balance. But they will face a tough challenge from last season's finalists Delhi Capitals, who are looking stronger than ever before with their new captain Rishabh Pant in scintillating form.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – Match 2, IPL 2021 in Mumbai

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar

CSK vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali/Imran Tahir, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes/Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Rishabh Pant (VC), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Amit Mishra, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 10. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Faf Du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Narayanan Jagadeesan, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, R Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa, Krishnappa Gowtham, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Verma, C Hari Nishanth, Jason Behrendorff (will miss at least first two matches of this season).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.