IPL 2021: Dre Russ is the man for KKR as Mumbai stumble to 152 after all-rounder takes five

Andre Russell spun his magic with the ball on Tuesday as the all-rounder picked up five wickets, second in five days for a bowler against Mumbai Indians to help Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out the defending champions for just 152 in Match No 5 of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell's figures read 0 W Wd W 1 2 1 4 4 W W 2 W in the 12 balls he bowled and took five wickets for just 15 runs.