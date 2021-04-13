IPL 2021: Dre Russ is the man for KKR as Mumbai stumble to 152 after all-rounder takes five
Coming into bowl in the 18th over, Russell dismissed five Mumbai Indians batsman to finish with the best figures for a KKR bowler.
Andre Russell finished with figures of 5/15 in just his two overs against the Mumbai Indians | Photo: BCCI / IPL
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
Andre Russell spun his magic with the ball on Tuesday as the all-rounder picked up five wickets, second in five days for a bowler against Mumbai Indians to help Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out the defending champions for just 152 in Match No 5 of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell's figures read 0 W Wd W 1 2 1 4 4 W W 2 W in the 12 balls he bowled and took five wickets for just 15 runs.