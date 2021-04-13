IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya's reaction goes viral as Suryakumar Yadav hits a 99-metre six off Cummins
Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav brought up his half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders with a humongous six out of the ground.
Hardik Pandya was stunned like everyone after Suryakumar Yadav hit a 99-metre six off Pat Cummins | Photo: BCCI / IPL / Screengrab
Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in some scintillating form with the bat, whether it is domestic cricket, in the IPL, or his time with the Indian team in the England series. Surya continued his purple patch on Tuesday as well bringing up his 12th fifty of the IPL.
However, it was his one shot that everyone sat up and took notice of. Surya was the only Mumbai Indians batsman, who looked in some fluency on the slowish Chennai track as he took on the KKR bowlers. He was on 44 off 32 balls.
On the fifth ball of the 10th over by pacer Pat Cummins on a length aimed at the stumps, Surya picked the bones out of that delivery and dumped it over the deep square leg boundary for a 99-metre six. However, what caught everyone's attention was the reaction at the shot, especially by Surya's teammate Hardik Pandya.
What a shot by SKY to bring his 50, #Dhoni Special #SuryakumarYadav #SuryakumarYadav #IPL2021live #IPL2021 #MIvsKKR #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/S5EkWGr0cR— Shivam7sd (@Shivamsd777) April 13, 2021
Hardik, like everyone, was taken aback by the brutality of the shot and how far it went. The fans and experts couldn't stop praising that shot by the man in form and also the reaction by Hardik.
Here are some of the reactions:
Put that Surya shot in a loop and watch it every day.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2021
Outtttaaaa.....stadium.#IPL2021 #KKRvMI #t20cricket @surya_14kumar @mipaltan— HIMANSHU BADOLA (@himu_077) April 13, 2021
Drama!!!!! What a brilliant hit! Cummins dumped into the stands. Look at Hardik's reaction #KKRvMI— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 13, 2021
Sky’s the damn limit hey? But SKY knows no limit. What a talent! Playing on a whole other level. 50 off 33 balls. And how’s the six to bring up the 50 Makes it look easy. #KKRvMI #IPL2021— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 13, 2021
ये ऐसे सूर्या हैं, जो शाम को भी सूर्योदय का नज़ारा दिखाते हैं। शानदार छक्के के साथ अर्धशतक पूरा @surya_14kumar #IPL2021 #KKRvMI #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/J2TwXrZOLa— Anu Rajput (@anuradhatanwar1) April 13, 2021
SYK pickup shot#KKRvMI #SuryakumarYadav— (@Arunk_2) April 13, 2021
99 metres! Out of the park that, Suryakumar Yadav!#IPL2021 #KKRvMI— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 13, 2021
Suryakumar Yadav has just played a shot so good I may stop watching cricket. No point any more. Not getting better— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 13, 2021
Hardik Pandya was all of us after that 99m-six by SKY. pic.twitter.com/mNq7gs69WX— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 13, 2021
Sky is the limit for SKY. Pandya's reaction said it all. #MIvsKKR— Manya (@CSKian716) April 13, 2021