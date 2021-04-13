Trending#

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya's reaction goes viral as Suryakumar Yadav hits a 99-metre six off Cummins

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav brought up his half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders with a humongous six out of the ground.


Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was stunned like everyone after Suryakumar Yadav hit a 99-metre six off Pat Cummins | Photo: BCCI / IPL / Screengrab

Anshul Gupta

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 13, 2021, 09:15 PM IST

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in some scintillating form with the bat, whether it is domestic cricket, in the IPL, or his time with the Indian team in the England series. Surya continued his purple patch on Tuesday as well bringing up his 12th fifty of the IPL.

However, it was his one shot that everyone sat up and took notice of. Surya was the only Mumbai Indians batsman, who looked in some fluency on the slowish Chennai track as he took on the KKR bowlers. He was on 44 off 32 balls. 

On the fifth ball of the 10th over by pacer Pat Cummins on a length aimed at the stumps, Surya picked the bones out of that delivery and dumped it over the deep square leg boundary for a 99-metre six. However, what caught everyone's attention was the reaction at the shot, especially by Surya's teammate Hardik Pandya.

Hardik, like everyone, was taken aback by the brutality of the shot and how far it went. The fans and experts couldn't stop praising that shot by the man in form and also the reaction by Hardik.

Here are some of the reactions: