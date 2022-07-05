Indian cricket team drops below Pakistan in WTC points table, Penalized two points for maintaining slow over-rate

India vs England

India was on Tuesday penalized two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham, which has led to them dropping behind arch-rivals Pakistan in the points table.

READ: Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinalist, Nick Kyrgios charged with assault in late 2021 case

India is now fourth in the WTC table behind Australia (84 points and 77.78 percentage points), South Africa (60 points, 71.43 percentage points) and Pakistan (44 points and 52.38 percentage points).

The table is prepared on the basis of percentage points and hence despite being second in terms of actual points, India has now slipped to fourth place.

After being docked two points, India -- who have played 12 games with six wins, four losses, and two draws has 75 points (docked five WTC points) but in terms of percentage points, they are a poor fourth with 52.08.

Percentage points are calculated on the basis of actual points won divided by total points on offer and multiplied by 100. A Test match win has 12 points, while a draw and a tie give four and six points respectively. India, having won six and drawn two, got 80 points but also lost five points on various counts.

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

READ: Rahul Dravid opens up on India's 7-wicket loss against England in the 5th Test match, says 'bowling let us down

India was also fined 40 percent of its match fee.

England won the match by seven wickets to level the series 2-2. The series spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from India's points total."

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.