Indian cricket legend who played for Imran Khan-led Pakistan, almost caught out Kapil Dev; can you identify him?

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the Master Blaster, actually made his international cricket debut with Pakistan, not India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar, who is also known as Master Blaster in the cricket fraternity, made his international cricket debut for Team India in the year 1989, but two years before that, he had already made his international debut for rival team Pakistan!

In his autobiography Playing It My Way, Sachin Tendulkar recalled his experience of making his international cricket debut in an India vs Pakistan match in Mumbai in 1987, the only catch was that he was playing for Pakistan, not India.

Team Pakistan was then captained by Imran Khan, who Sachin Tendulkar also mentioned in his book. He recalled how Imran Khan had called him for fielding in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, while his team was playing against India in a fixture match.

As quoted by Zee News, Sachin Tendulkar said in his autobiography book, “I don't know whether Imran Khan remembers this or has any idea that I once fielded for his Pakistan team,” recalling his experience as a fielder for the Pakistan team.

In his book, Sachin recalled that Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir had left the field during the lunch break, after which Imran Khan asked him to fill in and field for Pakistan during the match.

Tendulkar further said that during the match against India, he nearly caught out Kapil Dev when he was batting but missed the catch. He said that if he was placed at mid-on rather than long-on in the field, he could have dismissed Kapil Dev for Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, setting multiple records for Team India, becoming the highest run scorer in Test matches and ODIs.

