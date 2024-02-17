Twitter
India women create history by reaching maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships final

India women's team scripted history on Saturday as youngsters Ashmita Chaliha and Anmol Kharb fired them to a 3-2 win over Japan in the semi-final.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

In a historic moment for Indian badminton, the women's team secured a spot in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships for the first time, defeating Japan 3-2 in Selangor, Malaysia. Despite double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu's loss in singles, young talents Ashmita Chaliha and Anmol Kharb delivered impressive performances. The doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Jolly Treesa also contributed to this groundbreaking victory.

India began their campaign by stunning top-seeded China in the group stage and later blanked Hong Kong China 3-0 in the quarter-finals. The semi-final clash against Japan proved to be a challenging test, with Sindhu facing a surprising defeat in the opening match against Aya Ohori.

Undeterred by the setback, the young pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Jolly Treesa displayed resilience in a thrilling doubles contest, winning 21-17, 16-21, 22-20 to level the tie at 1-1.

In a major upset, 24-year-old Ashmita Chaliha, ranked World No. 55, stunned former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara 21-17, 21-14, giving India a 2-1 lead.

Despite a loss in the doubles, the 16-year-old national champion Anmol Kharb stepped up to the challenge in the deciding match. A Saina Nehwal fan, Anmol showcased remarkable composure and skill, defeating No. 29 Natsuki Nidaira 21-14, 21-18 in 52 minutes, securing India's historic entry into the final.

India will now face Thailand in the final of the women's event at BATC 2024. Thailand advanced to the final by defeating Indonesia 3-1 in the other semi-final. The Indian women's team has the opportunity to clinch gold in the final on Sunday, marking a remarkable milestone in their badminton journey.

