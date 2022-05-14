India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final

India vs Indonesia

The Thomas Cup 2022 semi-final saw the Indian men's team secure a 3-2 victory over Denmark on Friday to book a spot in the final for the first time. India will meet Indonesia in the final summit in Thailand.

The semis saw India and Denmark tied at 2-2 with HS Prannoy defeating Rasmus Gemke to secure a thrilling comeback. The Indian shuttler had lost the first game 13-21 but, secured wins in the next two games.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth had scripted a victory against Anders Antonsen 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 to earn a vital 2-1 lead for India.

The Indian doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had also won their match against Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen.

As for the final match, it will surely be a difficult encounter as India will be facing 14-time champions Indonesia.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final

When and what time will India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final start?

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final will be played on May 15, Sunday at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final take place?

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final will be held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

Which channel will telecast India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final in India?

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final will be aired on Sports 18 channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final in India?

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 Final will stream live on the Voot, as well as on the official youtube channel of BWF.