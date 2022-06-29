India vs England: Team India players ignore BCCI's stern warning as they visit restaurant in UK, see pics

Following Rohit Sharma's covid positive test, BCCI had issued a stern warning to Indian players to stay indoors ahead of the 5th Test versus England.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had recently tested positive for Covid-19, ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test match versus England in Edgbaston. Looking at the circumstances, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a stern warning to all Indian players to stay indoors.

Earlier, the rescheduled fifth Test match was supposed to be played last year, but it had to be postponed owing to a covid outbreaking in the Indian camp, and BCCI were hoping to avoid a similar scenario which happened the last time India toured England.

Despite the advice from BCCI, many Indian players were recently snapped having dinner in a restaurant in Birmingham. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were seen enjoying their day out.

To avoid any further covid cases in the Indian contingent BCCI had advised the Indian players to avoid stepping outside unless absolutely necessary.

However, as visible in the viral pictures that have flooded social media, Indian players can be seen pictured alongside fans, posing for selfies. Earlier, despite the strict warning from BCCI, Rishabh Pant had posed with some of his fans and signed autographs during the warmup match against Leicestershire.

A senior BCCI official spoke to InsideSport on Sunday, calling some of the Indian players 'irresponsible'.

"It was very irresponsible for the team. They were informed of the risks and were advised not to roam around in public places without masks. But we see Rohit, Virat, Rishabh and almost everyone ignoring all the advice. It was bound to happen (Rohit testing positive)" the official was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted posing for pictures alongside their fans in London, and subsequently, Rohit had tested positive.