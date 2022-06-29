Eng vs Ind: Why is there just one Test match happening this time?

Image for representation

While England would look to begin its campaign on a high time after solid win against New Zealand recently, India would be hoping for a repeat of good performance they were in England the last time. The two team will go full throttle against each other for the fifth Test match in Edgbaston. But why fifth match? What happened to the first four matches?

Well, this one was supposed to take place in October 2021, but many support staff and players, including the then coach Ravi Shastri, tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the English team became concerned about their health and refused to take the field in given circumstances. Afterwards, the cricket boards of the two countries decided to move forward the match to July 2022.

India and England played four Test matches in August and September, last year. The venues for these games were Trent Bridge, Lord’s, Headingley, and The Oval. The fifth match was supposed to happen in Manchester, but then it was transferred to Edgbaston.

While the first match was drawn, India and England both won one each in the next two games. India won the fourth match tilting the tally (2-1) in its favour. India looked like a formidable side and many players hit form. However, things have drastically changed since then.

While India is struggling with the perfect choice for openers, the third pacer’s slot is also vacant as of now. The availability of captain Rohit Sharma is still uncertain for the game, and Virat Kohli’s form has dipped further. On the other hand, England is looking really tough after their series win over New Zealand. Their entire batting line up is in form, and experienced bowlers are firing lethally.

