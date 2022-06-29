Like to play according to the situation, says Deepak Hooda after his match winning knock against Ireland in the 2nd T20!

Deepak Hooda

All-rounder Deepak Hooda, who smacked a 57-ball 104 in India's narrow four-run win over Ireland at Malahide, revealed that living in the present and playing the situation better was his mindset on the way to becoming just the fourth batter from the country to score a century in men`s T20I cricket.

READ: IPL team Mumbai Indians to organize three-week England tour for their uncapped players

"Being a cricketer, what I have learned lately is that you should not think too far ahead. How many ever series come, just look at it one game at a time. If my work ethic is good, I will be in a good space of mind and I`m going to score, that`s my thinking. I try to keep it simple, live in the present, play the situation better, and then automatically the outcome will come. Now or later, it will come, that's how I think," said Hooda after the match.

In both T20Is against Ireland, Hooda showed his effectiveness in the top order. On Sunday, as a last-minute opener when Ruturaj Gaikwad had a calf niggle, he remained unbeaten on 47 to help India chase down 109.

But on Tuesday, Hooda again showed his top-order prowess, hitting nine fours and four sixes, treating short as well as fuller balls with disdain to reach 104 on a pitch that aided stroke play as India reached 225/7 in 20 overs and defend the huge total by the skin of their teeth.

READ: Hardik Pandya reveals the reason behind giving the final over to Umran Malik in the 2nd T20I game against Ireland

"The Irish team played really well against us and we enjoyed playing against them in the series. Between the first and second game, I think there was a difference in the pitch. In the first game, the conditions were overcast and the wicket was a little damp. But in the second game, the wicket was very beautiful for batting, which is clear by the way both teams batted. So, I felt the wicket was a very big factor."

"I have never opened in an international game. But being a top-order batsman, you have to cope with the challenges and you don`t have any option. If you don't have an option, then why don't you go there like a warrior. That`s how I think, so I was ready and things turned in my way. I'm happy about that," elaborated Hooda.