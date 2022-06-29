IPL team Mumbai Indians to organize three-week England tour for their uncapped players

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to travel to the United Kingdom next month on a three-week exposure trip with their uncapped Indian players. This will give promising Indian youngsters like Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, and many others a chance to train at state-of-art facilities in England.

According to recent reports, the likes of Arjun Tendulkar and Dewald Brevis are also expected to feature in these games. The Mumbai support staff, including head coach Mahela Jayawardene, will be in England to oversee the progress of the Indian players.

Apart from enjoying training at various state-of-the-art facilities, the Indian youngsters of Mumbai will be playing at least ten T20 games against top club sides across multiple counties.

“NT Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, and Hrithik Shokeen are some of the players who will get exposure to playing against top T20 club sides in trying conditions. Arjun Tendulkar, who is also in the UK, and South African youngster Dewald Brevis are also likely to join the touring party,”.

Interestingly, no other IPL franchise has ever sent their youngsters on such an overseas tour before. Therefore, it is unclear the rules and regulations regarding this. But the same source also told that the team is organizing this tour for the sole purpose of the player’s development.

“This trip isn’t a commercial one where there will be tickets sold or the match will be broadcast on a particular channel or streamed on some app. Since the trip isn’t a revenue generator, we don’t need to apply for any permission from BCCI. We are only taking those players to the UK who are not associated with any national team activities or have been summoned for any of the BCCI conducted camps or playing in any league,” the source added.

Here is the probable list of players for the UK trip: NT Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Aryan Juyal, Akash Medhwal, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis (overseas).