After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma meet fans in UK, BCCI urges players to wear masks

As Team India gear up to take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, BCCI is likely to advise players to remain cautious after Ravichandran Ashwin returned a covid positive test and had to subsequently miss his flight to the UK.

This comes after skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped with multiple fans in Leicester and London, but as per reports, BCCI will urge all Indian players to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing while meeting fans.

While most of the Indian contingent have begun practising for the high voltage clash between India and England at Edgbaston from July 1-5, R Ashwin remains a doubt after he tested positive for the virus.

The veteran spinner is currently under quarantine, and is all but set to miss India's practise match versus county side Leicestershire from June 24-28. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal advised all the players to be 'careful'.

"The Covid threat is reduced in the UK. But still players should be more careful. We will ask the team to be a little careful," Dhumal told InsideSport.

The virus is still very much active in the UK, with over 10,000 new cases being registered each day. If any of the players contracts the virus, they will be quarantined for a period of five days, which would most likely rule them out of the Edgbaston Test.

Last year as well, due to a covid-outbreak in the Indian camp, the Test series between India and England was interrupted and that's why the fifth Test had to be rescheduled.

Following the one-off Test, India and England will also play 3 T20Is and an ODI series of as many games.