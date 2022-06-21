Headlines

India vs Ireland: Full schedule, squads, venues, live streaming - All you need to know

Team India will take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series on June 26 and June 28 in Dublin. Here's all you need to know about the series.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

After India's recently concluded T20I series versus South Africa ended level at 2-2, the next challenge for the Men in Blue will be a two-match T20I series versus Ireland.

Just like the squad against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to name a young roster for the Ireland tour. 

While most of the senior members of Team India including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others are currently in London as they prepare to face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, the team which played against South Africa will travel to Ireland and will be led by Hardik Pandya. 

READ| Hardik Pandya named India captain for two-match T20I series in Ireland

There are a couple of changes though, as stand-in captain Rishabh Pant who led India versus the Proteas has flown to the UK, along with Shreyas Iyer and they will take no part in the two games versus Ireland.

KL Rahul continues to recover from his groin injury and won't feature against Ireland and England. 

In their place, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tripathi have been called up for the Ireland tour, with Bhuvnesh Kumar set to deputise for Pandya.

READ| VVS Laxman to coach India for Ireland tour in place of Rahul Dravid: Reports

Yadav returns to the fold after missing the series versus Proteas through injury, but he will be hoping to keep his pre-IPL run of form going. 

India vs Ireland - Schedule 

India and Ireland will play two T20Is, the first one on June 26, and the second on June 28.

India vs Ireland - Venue

Both games will be played in Dublin and will start at 09:00 PM IST. 

India vs Ireland - Live streaming

Both T20Is between India and Ireland will be telecasted on Sony Sports Networks in India, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. 

READ| India vs England: Virat Kohli plays football, Rohit Sharma sweats it out in Leicester

India vs Ireland - Squads

Team India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel,  Avesh Khan,  Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh,  Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert,  Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

