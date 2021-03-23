India vs England: Krunal Pandya clashes with Tom Curran during 1st ODI - WATCH
Team India all-rounder was involved in an on-field clash with England pacer Tom Curran after notching-up his half-century in his ODI debut
Krunal Pandya and Tom Curran during the on-field clash in the first ODI in Pune | Photo: Screengrab
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
The tempers flared up again in the ongoing England's tour to India, this time in the first ODI as debutant Krunal Pandya after notching up his record-breaking half-century was visibly angry at England pacer Tom Curran and chirped a few words at him after taking a single and reaching the non-striker's end.
The incident occurred on the penultimate ball of the 49th over of India's innings. Krunal had just completed his fifty in just 26 balls in his first ODI. He took a single and reached the non-striker's end. Something had irked the left-handed batsman and he went angrily saying something towards the bowler.
After which, the umpire had to intervene and England's wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler had to cool down the situation as it got heated up within moments. Even after the umpire separated the two, the left-hander kept complaining to the umpire about the same. As soon as the tempers cooled down, KL Rahul hit the last ball of Curran's over for a six.
March 23, 2021
Commentator and former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar, during the post-innings show for the host broadcasters, said that the England team was “trying to talk to him (Krunal Pandya), maybe unsettle him, but he’s someone who has played a lot of IPL, which toughens you up,” also adding that when you get to a landmark, you “feel the emotion”.
Pandya playing his first game for his country in the 50-over format played a superb unbeaten innings of 58 runs off just 32 balls to help India get to a total of 317,w which proved to be enough in the end as the hosts won the game by 66 runs.