India vs England: Krunal Pandya clashes with Tom Curran during 1st ODI - WATCH

The tempers flared up again in the ongoing England's tour to India, this time in the first ODI as debutant Krunal Pandya after notching up his record-breaking half-century was visibly angry at England pacer Tom Curran and chirped a few words at him after taking a single and reaching the non-striker's end.

The incident occurred on the penultimate ball of the 49th over of India's innings. Krunal had just completed his fifty in just 26 balls in his first ODI. He took a single and reached the non-striker's end. Something had irked the left-handed batsman and he went angrily saying something towards the bowler.

After which, the umpire had to intervene and England's wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler had to cool down the situation as it got heated up within moments. Even after the umpire separated the two, the left-hander kept complaining to the umpire about the same. As soon as the tempers cooled down, KL Rahul hit the last ball of Curran's over for a six.

Commentator and former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar, during the post-innings show for the host broadcasters, said that the England team was “trying to talk to him (Krunal Pandya), maybe unsettle him, but he’s someone who has played a lot of IPL, which toughens you up,” also adding that when you get to a landmark, you “feel the emotion”.

Also read Watch: Krunal Pandya breaks down during interview as he remembers his father after 50 on ODI debut

Pandya playing his first game for his country in the 50-over format played a superb unbeaten innings of 58 runs off just 32 balls to help India get to a total of 317,w which proved to be enough in the end as the hosts won the game by 66 runs.